Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his ex's new boyfriend multiple times

Lucas Lambert

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend multiple times earlier this month is behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as of Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say 35-year-old Lucas Lambert was arrested for the November 1 stabbing incident.

According to a written statement provided by deputies, Lambert went to the apartment complex where his former girlfriend and her current boyfriend were staying and set off her car alarm.

Deputies say the woman's boyfriend went outside to check on her car and encountered Lambert.

The affidavit says at that point, the two began fighting and Lambert stabbed the man several times in the back and abdomen.

Lambert then allegedly left the scene of the crime, and the wounded man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the man was expected to survive his injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators with EBRSO report being directed to Lambert as a suspect.

According to the affidavit, they were told Lambert had been seen stalking the couple on multiple occasions and that he still had a key fob to his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, which he often used to activate her alarm.

Deputies arrested Lambert on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

In their written statement, authorities added that Lambert, "has a criminal history consisting of but, not limited to drug-related offenses, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle."