Man arrested, accused of injuring hospital employee

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing a battery charge after injuring a medical employee Tuesday.

Around 12:15 p.m. deputies were called after a patient at a hospital on Hennessy Blvd. allegedly hit an employee in the face. The man accused of injuring the woman was identified as Nicholas Guaraggi.

Authorities say the victim suffered whiplash and was under "concussion protocol." According to the arrest report, the victim needed medication for neck pain.

While speaking with authorities, Guaraggi said he hit the employee because he wanted to "get out." He also allegedly threatened to hit her again.

He was arrested and charged with battery of emergency room personnel.