Man armed with knife detained in City Hall Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man armed with a knife was detained outside of Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office on Thursday morning.

The mayor's office said the man with a knife on his belt went into a bathroom on the third floor around 11 a.m. Edwards' security took the knife and detained the man, who was reportedly suffering from a mental illness and intoxicated.

BRPD said the man was questioned because no weapons are allowed in the building.

"After questioning, it was determined that the individual was not an immediate threat to himself or others. For that reason, the best course of action was to remit the individual to his family so he could receive proper treatment," the mayor's office said.

No charges were filed.