55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man and woman arrested on multiple narcotics and warrant charges in Patterson

2 hours 15 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 10:19 AM February 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — A man and woman were arrested on multiple narcotics and warrant charges early Monday morning following an investigation by the Patterson Police Department.

According to Police Chief Garret Grogan, officers with the Patterson Police Department, along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in Patterson, resulting in the seizure of several illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The search led to the arrest of Branshekia Shantell Harris, 38, and Richard Jones III, 44. Harris was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and the introduction of contraband to a penal institution.

Richard Jones III, 44, was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription and drug paraphernalia. Jones also had two outstanding warrants for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Trending News

Both Harris and Jones were transported to the Patterson Police Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days