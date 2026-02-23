Man and woman arrested on multiple narcotics and warrant charges in Patterson

PATTERSON — A man and woman were arrested on multiple narcotics and warrant charges early Monday morning following an investigation by the Patterson Police Department.

According to Police Chief Garret Grogan, officers with the Patterson Police Department, along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in Patterson, resulting in the seizure of several illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The search led to the arrest of Branshekia Shantell Harris, 38, and Richard Jones III, 44. Harris was charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and the introduction of contraband to a penal institution.

Richard Jones III, 44, was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription and drug paraphernalia. Jones also had two outstanding warrants for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Both Harris and Jones were transported to the Patterson Police Department.