Man allegedly shot teenage girls, dumped them at New Orleans intersection

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of shooting two girls and then leaving them at an intersection in New Orleans was captured in another parish.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Mitchell, 19, was taken into custody Thursday night in Slidell as a fugitive. He faces two counts of attempted murder for the shooting in New Orleans.

The sheriff's office said around 5:30 a.m. Thursday New Orleans police found the two teens, ages 14 and 15, near the intersection of Marque Road and Chef Menteur Highway. Investigators suspect the girls were dumped there after they were shot.

The victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Mitchell was arrested in Slidell and booked into St. Tammany Parish jail, authorities expect to extradite him to New Orleans to face charges.