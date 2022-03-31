Man allegedly rammed officer head-on after 'slow-speed chase'

72°
Thursday, March 31 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - A man is accused of trying to kill a police officer after he led law enforcement on a slow-moving chase and then rammed his vehicle head-on into a police SUV.

The Covington Police Department said the "slow-speed chase" began after officers spotted the suspect, 25-year-old Nestor Javier Sanchez-Martinez, speeding late Tuesday night. 

Sanchez-Martinez refused to stop for police and instead continued at speeds "reaching 20 to 30 mph," according to the department.

Police said Sanchez-Martinez then veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an officer's vehicle. Both Sanchez-Martinez and the officer inside the police vehicle were taken to a hospital.

The officer was released after he was treated for minor injuries.

Sanchez-Martinez was released from the hospital and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on several charges—including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer—with additional charges pending.

