Latest Weather Blog
Man allegedly rammed officer head-on after 'slow-speed chase'
COVINGTON - A man is accused of trying to kill a police officer after he led law enforcement on a slow-moving chase and then rammed his vehicle head-on into a police SUV.
The Covington Police Department said the "slow-speed chase" began after officers spotted the suspect, 25-year-old Nestor Javier Sanchez-Martinez, speeding late Tuesday night.
Sanchez-Martinez refused to stop for police and instead continued at speeds "reaching 20 to 30 mph," according to the department.
Police said Sanchez-Martinez then veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an officer's vehicle. Both Sanchez-Martinez and the officer inside the police vehicle were taken to a hospital.
The officer was released after he was treated for minor injuries.
Trending News
Sanchez-Martinez was released from the hospital and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on several charges—including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer—with additional charges pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fire at Louisiana Country Club
-
Red dust flying in Gonzales, residents not happy about lack of maintenance
-
Louisiana lawmakers override governors veto of proposed congressional remap
-
Deputies identify man who shot, killed wife in Ascension Parish Wednesday
-
Louisiana lawmakers override governors veto of proposed congressional remap
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate