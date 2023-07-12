Man allegedly held LSU library staff members captive inside office, yelled for over 30 minutes

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department arrested a man for allegedly keeping two university faculty members inside a library office against their will Monday.

According to the LSUPD, Michael Cave, 52, after he allegedly was in the office of an LSU librarian yelling and physically blocking the door, preventing two staff members from leaving.

The staff members told police that Cave had been yelling for more than 30 minutes. Arrest documents did not specify what he was yelling about.

Cave was arrested for false imprisonment, resisting an officer, and disturbing the peace in a tumultuous manner.