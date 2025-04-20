Man accused of shooting gun from apartment balcony on Easter morning arrested

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested Easter morning for allegedly shooting a gun from his apartment balcony.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex around 6 a.m. due to gunfire in the area. Officials said they found Joel Francisco Campos-Hernandez standing on a balcony with multiple live and spent casings on the ground below. Deputies noted that they did not find a gun at the time he was taken into custody.

According to an arrest affidavit, once Campos-Hernandez was detained, he began threatening the deputy and saying they were "in trouble and better be careful" and would "have to find another job."

Campos Hernandez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with threatening a public official and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.