Man accused of sexual battery of juvenile for 'sexual energy'

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a Baton Rouge man was arrested last week after they say he inappropriately touched a juvenile because he needed “sexual energy.”

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Feb. 8. Deputies say 52-year-old Michael Curry picked up a juvenile at his home so he could wash Curry’s cars in exchange for money.

The victim told investigators that once they got to the home, Curry said he needed the boy’s sexual energy because his wife wanted to have a baby, and that Curry’s doctor told him to do this. Curry then led the victim to a bedroom, removed all of his clothes and asked the boy to join him on the bed.

The victim said after he laid on the bed, Curry began to rub his body. The victim then said he was uncomfortable and wanted to go home.

During the drive back to the victim’s home, the victim said Curry asked him if they were “still good” and that he still needed the boy’s help.

The victim’s mother said he told her about the incident and she contacted EBRSO.

Deputies made contact with Curry and brought him for questioning. Deputies say Curry denied touching the boy and said the juvenile may have overheard him joking to a family member about needing sexual energy. Curry said that family members said that type of joking would get him in trouble one day.

Investigators say they learned that Curry told an extended family member he had inappropriately touched the victim, but that family member denied that Curry made those statements and said that it was misunderstanding. She did say that Curry had made jokes before about sexual energy, detectives said.

Deputies charged Curry with one felony count of sexual battery. Bond was set at $30,000. Curry was released from jail Thursday.