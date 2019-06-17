Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of leading deputies on chase, crashing stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges for leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
According to an arrest report, a vehicle that was reported stolen Friday was spotting driving down a road in Baton Rouge. The exact location wasn't provided.
Deputies activated their emergency lights and sirens, but the driver refused to pull over. While attempting to flee the driver, later identified as Cleveland Brown, drove into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle near Coy Avenue.
After the crash, Brown jumped from the moving vehicle and began to flee on foot. He was arrested after a short foot chase.
While speaking with authorities, Brown allegedly said he knew the vehicle was stolen and he bought it from someone for $35.
Brown's charges include resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run, illegal possession of stolen things, simple damage to property, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
