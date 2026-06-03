Man accused of killing stepfather indicted for first-degree murder

BATON ROUGE - A man was indicted for first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his stepfather in March 2025.

Ian Seghers was arrested in Mississippi on March 22, 2025, on unrelated charges before being booked for murder in East Baton Rouge Parish. He allegedly killed Walter "Keith" Rowland, who was reported missing on March 12, 2025.

According to an arrest warrant, cell phone data shows that Seghers and Rowland were at Rowland's Jean Street home together on the afternoon of March 1. At the time Rowland went missing, Seghers was living in a camper outside the house on Jean Street, family members said, and the men did not get along well.

St. Tammany Sheriff's deputies later reported to Baton Rouge Police that someone who knew Rowland and Seghers saw him in Pearl River driving Rowland's van. Seghers had asked to borrow a shovel so he could bury a dog and then walked into a wooded area.

Investigators found evidence that a large amount of blood had been in Rowland's bedroom. The ceiling, a chair and the floor behind that chair all had blood spatter. The carpet under that chair had been removed. Someone treated the chair with a cleaning product that discolored it.

Seghers is being held without bond.