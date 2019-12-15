Man accused of child porn possession

BATON ROUGE - Authorities charged a Baton Rouge man with child porn possession after investigators said they found the files during a search of his computer this week.

Officers arrested 31-year-old William Tujague Tuesday after they said he admitted to downloading the images.

Members of the Louisiana State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant at Tujague's apartment on Pelican Lakes Parkway Tuesday. Investigators said a search of Tujague's computer turned up two files of child pornography.

Officers booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of child porn possession. He was given a $20,000 bond and released after paying it.