Man accused of biting officer during DWI arrest

BATON ROUGE – A Plaquemine man faces a slew of charges after police say he crashed into another car while impaired then bit an officer in a struggle Monday morning.

Juston Jefferson, 21, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstruction of a public passage, resisting an officer, simple escape, battery of a police officer, disarming of a peace officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, public intimidation and retaliation, and driving without a license.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Baton Rouge Police say Jefferson crashed into another car in the 400 block of Jennifer Jean Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Officers found Jefferson standing in the roadway in an unresponsive and agitated state.

Documents say officers tried to remove Jefferson from the roadway but he pushed police away and tried to leave the scene. Officers then tried to take him into custody and a struggle ensued.

The officer said he was able to pull Jefferson to the ground and he tried to push, kick and bite the officer. Police added that Jefferson also reached for the officer’s gun during the struggle.

The probable cause document says a second struggle ensued near the officer’s police vehicle. In the second struggle, Jefferson bit the officer on the top of the right leg, breaking the skin and causing bleeding and bruising.

While being transported, police say Jefferson tried to kick out the back window of the police vehicle and continually put his handcuffs in front of him.

“Defendant was belligerent, nonsensical, combative and threatening throughout,” the probable cause document says.

At the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jefferson yelled, “I’m thinking on how I’m going to kill all yall,” and “yall must have never seen an angry black man before.”

Jefferson also does not have a driver’s license.