Man accused of attempted murder arrested after drive-by shooting near LSU dorm during LSU-Ole Miss game

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of attempted murder and shooting multiple cars in a drive-by shooting near an LSU dorm during the LSU-Ole Miss game was arrested by LSU Police.

Kajhon Lee, 21, was arrested Tuesday for the shooting and is being charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by a drive-by shooting and attempted second-degree murder.

Around 7:10 p.m., a shooter in the passenger seat of a car was seen on surveillance footage at the intersection of Aster Street and Spruce Lane near Spruce Hall shooting toward a group of people, an arrest affidavit says. LSU Police said the car then drove north on Highland Road.

According to the affidavit, the shooter hit at least six cars with stray bullets and endangered several uninvolved passersby in the drive-by shooting.

Lee was eventually identified as the shooter by witnesses, LSU Police said. The affidavit adds that Lee posted photos of himself on LSU's campus wearing the same clothes the shooter was seen wearing.

According to the affidavit, Lee is also a convicted felon in St. Tammany Parish. His bail is set at $210,000 and he has a Dec. 11 court date, court records show.