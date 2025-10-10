80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man accused in stabbing death of St. Gabriel officer indicted by grand jury

1 hour 38 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 10:38 AM October 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A man arrested over the summer for allegedly killing a St. Gabriel Police officer was indicted Friday by an Iberville Parish grand jury. 

Warren Mitchell III, 25, is accused of killing Capt. Devin Boutte, a 12-year veteran of the St. Gabriel Police Department. Boutte was found after being stabbed to death after an alleged argument with Mitchell.

Mitchell was arrested by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and charged with second-degree murder on July 6.

In July, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Boutte provided weed and meth to Mitchell, his live-in boyfriend. St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau strongly disputed the claims. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days