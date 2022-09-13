64°
Man, 21, dead after being 'shot multiple times' near North Harrells Ferry Road

Tuesday, September 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood off of North Harrells Ferry Road. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Court shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Jayshoun Stewart, 21, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not found a motive or a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

