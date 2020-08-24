Maintenance crews busy checking generators ahead of storm

HAMMOND – Homeowners are taking advantage of Monday’s sunny weather, using it to making sure they're ready for the next storm heading this way. That includes calling up maintenance crews to check if their generator will run smoothly if needed.

“We’ve been busy,” Tangi Electric and Maintenance manager Cody Cooper said. “Calls started coming in last Wednesday and we’ve been responding all weekend, including today.”

The service requests mainly deal with changing out filters, and checking out the oil and battery.

“In the past year and a half [generator] sales have picked up and you'll see a lot of the newer houses will have them built on it,” Cooper said. “Everyone wants that emergency backup.”

Crews going from call to call don't expect to slow down anytime soon.

“We know if the storm is bad we're going to be working long hours after. So we prepared for it,” Cooper said.

Cooper says they'll bring on extra manpower if service requests skyrocket.

“We'll come out to you as long as my guys are safe and we can get to you. Most of the time we just wait till right after the storm and get to work,” he said.