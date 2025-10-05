81°
Magnet Mania caps off Magnet Showcase Week

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Schools hosted their Magnet Mania event at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum on Sunday. 

The event capped off Magnet Showcase Week, which took place across the district with multiple events that recognized various magnet programs and highlighted students' skills. 

"Magnet Mania brings the best of EBR Magnet Programs together in one exciting event," Magnet Program recruiter Elizabeth Thomas said. 

Exhibits featured at the event demonstrated students' passion for medical sciences, STEM, visual and performing arts, foreign languages and engineering. 

