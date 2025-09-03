Lt. Governor, Louisiana Main Street program award $80,000 in grants to revive Main Streets statewide

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Main Street program is awarding $80,000 in Redevelopment Incentive Grants to eight Main Street properties across Louisiana, including two in Hammond and St. Francisville.

The grants were awarded by Louisiana Main Street and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to "support historic preservation, economic revitalization and cultural tourism in Louisiana’s downtowns."

In Hammond, $10,000 will be given to the Levy Building at the Hammond Regional Arts Center, while 11937 Ferdinand Street on St. Francisville's Main Street will also be given $10,000.

“These grants breathe new life into Louisiana’s historic downtowns by helping restore the buildings that anchor our communities,” Nungesser said. “Every dollar invested not only preserves our unique architectural heritage but also creates opportunities for small businesses, boosts tourism, and strengthens local economies.”

According to Louisiana Main Street, the revitalization of main streets has created 17,859 new jobs, 3,919 new businesses and more than $461 million in new construction or rehabilitation of buildings.