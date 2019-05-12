76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lt. Gov.: State welcomed more than 51 million in 2018

1 hour 58 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, May 12 2019 May 12, 2019 May 12, 2019 10:28 AM May 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana saw record tourism numbers last year.
  
According to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the state welcomed 51.3 million visitors in 2018. He says that's an increase of 9% over the 47.1 million visitors reported by DK Shifflet, a tourism and travel research company, in April 2017.
  
In a news release Friday, Nungesser said visitors spent $18.8 billion, a 7% increase over 2017.
  
Nungesser says tourism growth has enabled the state to generate more tax revenue. He says the state's new tourism brand, Feed Your Soul, has also helped attract more visitors. He says the promotion has helped convey to the world that "no other state can offer the incredible bounty of food, music, history and culture that Louisiana can."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days