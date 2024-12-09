LSUPD looking for group connected to burglary of on-campus building

BATON ROUGE - Police officers at LSU are trying to identify six people who were reportedly involved in a burglary of an on-campus building.

According to a social media post, the burglary happened Nov. 30. Police added that the people pictured were also connected to the unauthorized use of a movable.

It was unclear which building the group may have burglarized and what they are accused of taking.

Anyone with information about the identity of the accused burglars can call (225) 344-7867.