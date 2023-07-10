82°
LSUPD: Expect to hear sound of gunfire on campus Tuesday and Wednesday, filming training video
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department is warning students that they may hear what sounds like gunfire on campus Tuesday and Wednesday as officers film a training video.
LSUPD says filming for the "Run. Hide. Fight." instructional video will begin at 10 a.m. both days at Peabody Hall, a human sciences and education building near the library. While it may sound like gunshots, no actual firearms will be used, the department assured students and faculty in an email Monday.
Officers will be using prop weapons and "an audio device that replicates the sound of gunfire," according to the alert.
LSUPD will have a safety officer on site during filming.
