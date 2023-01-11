74°
LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car
BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from apartments on LSU campus.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person was seen stealing the vehicle from East Campus Apartments on New Year's Day.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
