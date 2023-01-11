80°
LSUPD attempting to identify person who allegedly stole food delivery car

5 hours 27 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 11 2023 Jan 11, 2023 January 11, 2023 9:28 AM January 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify a person who allegedly stole a food delivery driver's vehicle from apartments on LSU campus. 

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person was seen stealing the vehicle from East Campus Apartments on New Year's Day. Officials said the car was left running while the driver delivered food to an apartment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

