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LSU women's tennis loses to Auburn in SEC Championship

2 hours 47 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 April 19, 2026 7:27 PM April 19, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw
Photo: @LSUwten

NORMAN, Ok. - After upsetting defending national champion Georgia in the SEC Tournament semi-finals, LSU women's tennis fell to Auburn in the SEC Championship 4-3.

The dual came down to the final match between Auburn's Eva Ionescu and LSU's Kinaa Graham. Ionescu won the final set 7-6.

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It was LSU's first ever trip to the tournament final.

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