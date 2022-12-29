LSU women's hoops upend Arkansas in Top 25 showdown in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The LSU women's basketball team dominated the glass and in turn dominated their SEC opener against Arkansas in Fayetteville winning 69-45 in a match-up of two AP Top 25 teams on Thursday night.

Both Angle Reese and Alexis Morris scored 19 points in the Tiger win, but it was LSU's advantage going to the glass that really helped to separate the game.

“I thought we kept the crowd out of the game,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I thought we controlled the game. It wasn’t pretty, but I thought we controlled the game from the tip.”

LSU outrebounded Arkansas 62-30, including 23 offensive rebounds for the Tigers as they converted those into 22 second chance points.

“??I thought LaDazhia Williams set the tone for us defensively,” Coach Mulkey said. “She had 15 big rebounds. She scored only four but it’s what she did on helping, on covers, on drives. It’s what you hope a senior will do that’s been in this league and that’s played a lot of basketball.”

The game was far from flawless as LSU struggled to make shots, shooting 33.8% from the floor including an icy 5 of 21 to start the game in the first quarter.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers also turned the ball over twice as often as she would like, allowing 21 turnovers to the Razorbacks, something the LSU coach called to notice in her postgame press conference saying she would find something on the tape to correct on their flight back to Baton Rouge.

LSU will host Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon at the Maravich Center with a 2pm tip-off.