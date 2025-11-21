Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball sets SEC record in big win over Alcorn State on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - LSU women’s basketball made history Thursday night in its 112-49 rout of Alcorn State.
The Tigers set a new SEC record for consecutive 100-plus point games by extending their streak to six to start the season, surpassing the mark they previously set in 2022-23 with five straight. The run also ties the NCAA record for consecutive 100-point performances, first established in 1982 by the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, a team that featured current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey as a player.
MiLaysia Fulwiley and Flau’Jae Johnson powered the Tigers offensively, each finishing with 18 points.
LSU moves to 6-0 on the season, while Alcorn falls to 2-3.
The Tigers are back on the court Friday, Nov. 28, to face Marist, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
