LSU women's basketball ranked in preseason Top 5 as Kim Mulkey enters 5th year with Tigers

BATON ROUGE — Women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has her LSU Tigers ranked No. 5 in the country as she enters her fifth year in Baton Rouge.

The full Top 5 falls as follows:

1. UConn

2. South Carolina

3. UCLA

4. Texas

5. LSU

See the full Top 25 here.

Coming off a third consecutive Elite 8 appearance, the Tigers return two starters from last year's squad — Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams — both of whom were named to the Preseason All-SEC teams. The team also added notable transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley and brought in a top-ranked recruiting class.

LSU will play two free-to-attend exhibition games on Oct. 23 and 30 before opening the regular season at home against Houston Christian.