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LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU guards Divine Bourrage and Kailyn Gilbert have both entered the transfer portal. Gilbert and Bourrage played in a combined 29 games for LSU this past season. Gilbert left the team in November due to family issues and never returned to the team.
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Bourrage, meanwhile, saw limited action in her freshman season in Baton Rouge. The Davenport, Iowa native averaged just over two points per game and was never able to crack the starting lineup on a Tiger roster crowded with guard talent.
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