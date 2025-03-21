LSU women's basketball healthy and ready to take the court in NCAA opener

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is fully healthy and fully ready to show what they can do as the opening round of play starts in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU will host San Diego State Saturday at 9:15 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA tournament on ESPN.

Guard Flau’Jae Johnson missed the SEC Tournament and three LSU games to heal from shin inflammations and forward Aneesah Morrow injured her foot in the Tigers SEC Tournament semiifinal game against Texas, but both have been receiving treatment and are ready to go after time resting.

“I feel like I'm seeing the game from a different point of view, so I could help my team,” Johnson said of her time out. “At first it was hard. I learned to love the hard stuff. I learned to love conditioning. I learned to love just the little things a little bit more. So it hasn’t really been that difficult.”

“Of course it was difficult for me,” Morrow said of missing the second half against Texas. “I wanted to go back on the floor and be able to compete with my teammates, but sometimes you have to learn how to tell yourself no. Sometimes you might think that I'm super woman, but I'm not.”

Should LSU win over the Aztecs on Saturday night they will face the winner of George Mason and Florida State in a second round game on Monday at a time to be determined.