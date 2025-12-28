LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama State to finish non-conference slate undefeated

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team ended their non-conference schedule with a dominant win over Alabama State Sunday.

The Tigers beat the Hornets 109-41 to improve to 14-0 this season, finishing their non-conference slate undefeated for the second straight season.

LSU had 27 steals in the game, leading to 28 fastbreak points. Five Tigers were in double figures, with Kate Koval leading the way with 23 points.

The Tigers open conference play Thursday at the Maravich Center against No. 11 Kentucky.