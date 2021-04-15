68°
LSU women's basketball coach Nikki Fargas looking to leave team after 10 seasons
BATON ROUGE - Nikki Fargas is working with LSU to exit her role as LSU women's basketball coach.
Sources told WBRZ Fargas was considering a job outside of coaching. If she were to leave in April, it would be about a year before her contract was scheduled to end.
As of Thursday evening, Fargas "had not resigned," an LSU official who did not want to be identified told WBRZ, though an announcement could come in the next few days.
This season was her tenth with the Tigers. She closes out her time at LSU with a career record of 177-129.
Fargas did not respond to requests for comment from WBRZ.
With incentives, Fargas' salary reaches around $700,000.
