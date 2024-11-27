74°
LSU women's basketball beats No. 20 NC State to win Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship
NASSAU, Bahamas - The No. 7 LSU women's basketball team will leave the Bahamas with a championship.
The Tigers handled No. 20 NC State, 82-65, to win the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.
LSU took an 18-17 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed again. LSU sophomore Mikaylah Williams had a game-high 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Aneesah Morrow added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers.
LSU is now 8-0 so far this season, and will host North Carolina Central on Sunday, December 1, at 2 PM.
