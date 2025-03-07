LSU women's basketball beats Florida 101-87 in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The LSU women's basketball team opened up their SEC Tournament with a comfortable win on Friday night.

The third-seeded Tigers beat 11-seed Florida 101-87, thanks to 36 points and 14 rebounds from Aneesah Morrow.

Mikaylah Williams added 16 points and Mjracle Sheppard had 12 for the Tigers.

LSU will be without starting guard Flau'jae Johnson for the entire SEC tournament.

Johnson is nursing shin inflammation and it was head coach Kim Mulkey's decision to take her out of play for the conference tournament to allow her to rest. She is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.

LSU will play two seed Texas in a semifinal on Saturday at 6 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.