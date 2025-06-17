LSU women's basketball announces home and away SEC opponents

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's basketball team learned who they will play in their 2026 SEC schedule although the dates and times are still to be announced at a later date.

Kim Mulkey and company will host Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee to the Maravich Center when the SEC schedule rolls around next year.

The Tigers will go on the road to face Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Oklahoma.

LSU’s home/away matchup will be against Texas, the only team the Tigers are slated to face twice throughout the regular season.

The regular season concludes with the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament being held for the ninth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, begins on Wednesday, March 4 and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.