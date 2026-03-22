LSU women's basketball advances to Sweet 16 after dominant win over Texas Tech

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball defeated Texas Tech 101-47 to advance to its fourth-straight Sweet 16.

LSU started the game on a 10-0 run and forced five Red Raider turnovers in the first quarter alone. In the first half, LSU shot the ball 56% from the floor and out-rebounded Texas Tech 16-13.

LSU led the Red Raiders 43-25 at halftime.

The third quarter was LSU's most dominant of the game. They scored 33 points in the third and held Texas Tech to just seven points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson. They each finished with 24 points.

Johnson, who played her final game in the Maravich Center, also put up four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

LSU will advance to the Sweet 16 and play the winner of Duke and Baylor on Friday in the Sacramento 2 Regional.