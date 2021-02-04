48°
LSU with small but mighty number of signees on National Signing Day

The Tigers are sitting at 22 of 25 spots filled on their signing day sheet, most of the heavy lifting was done early in December, but a couple of key additions rolled in today. 

Wednesday morning in St. James, Saivion Jones joined on with the purple and gold. Jones is a 4 star recruit defensive end who's got the frame and quickness to be special before his time is done in Baton Rouge.

Jones also signed with his cousin Jaquon Jones who will play offensive line for Southern.

