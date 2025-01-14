Latest Weather Blog
LSU veterinary professor wins 2025 Westminster Veterinarian of the Year Award
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge veterinarian won a national award Tuesday, being the first LSU veterinarian to finish as a finalist and receive the award.
Dr. Sara Lyle, the associate professor at LSU of theriogenology, or the study of animal reproduction, was one of four finalists for the Westminster Veterinarian of the Year Award. As the winner, she will attend this year's 149th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. In addition, a $10,000 donation will be made to a charity in her name.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized as the Westminster Kennel Club’s Veterinarian of the Year," Lyle said. "Education and service are at the heart of my work from the cornerstone of canine health to raising research funds through the Theriogenology Foundation."
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald...
-
New details: One injured, one dead in late-night shooting Monday
-
Livonia High student taken into custody, another taken to hospital after stabbing;...
-
Tenants caught in foreclosure mess worried about living situation
-
WATCH: Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat to be towed to new destination
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball handles Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...