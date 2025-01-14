LSU veterinary professor wins 2025 Westminster Veterinarian of the Year Award

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge veterinarian won a national award Tuesday, being the first LSU veterinarian to finish as a finalist and receive the award.

Dr. Sara Lyle, the associate professor at LSU of theriogenology, or the study of animal reproduction, was one of four finalists for the Westminster Veterinarian of the Year Award. As the winner, she will attend this year's 149th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. In addition, a $10,000 donation will be made to a charity in her name.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized as the Westminster Kennel Club’s Veterinarian of the Year," Lyle said. "Education and service are at the heart of my work from the cornerstone of canine health to raising research funds through the Theriogenology Foundation."