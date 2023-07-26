LSU Vet Med students help ostrich with broken wing from Hattiesburg Zoo

BATON ROUGE - Students at the LSU Vet School had a unique patient come through their doors in June.

Twig, a 15-year-old ostrich from the Hattiesburg Zoo, made the long trip to Baton Rouge to get help after she injured her wing and needed medical attention. Zoo veterinary staff worked closely with LSU Vet School professors, doctors, and surgeons to transport Twig quickly and get her in LSU's care.

Twig underwent surgery on June 21.

"Working with the Hattiesburg Zoo and our team at LSU Vet Med, we successfully conducted surgery on Twig, the female ostrich, to repair her broken wing,” said Dr. Andrew Muir one of the surgeons who worked with Twig. “Our team will continue to collaborate with the Hattiesburg Zoo staff throughout her recovery process, ensuring her well-being."

Twig now has a permanent plate and screws holding her wing bone together, giving her long-term stability. She's back home at the Hattiesburg Zoo and is being held in quarantine while she recovers.

She's eating well and showing signs of returning to her full, feisty personality, according to zoo officials.