LSU to resume class on Friday, Aug. 28 following severe weather

BATON ROUGE- LSU will resume class on Friday, Aug. 28.

The university announced its reopening on Thursday afternoon, requesting those who cannot make it back to campus contact their professors or supervisors to let them know.

"For those without electricity or internet access tomorrow who cannot participate in remote classes or activities, please contact your professors/supervisors ASAP. Faculty/supervisors are asked to be flexible with students and employees who may have extenuating circumstances," the university announced.

The University Laboratory School will also be open on Friday. Families with children at the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool will hear directly from the preschool in the coming hours as to their decision about tomorrow.

All of the Rapid COVID-19 Testing Centers on campus (purple PODs) will be open Friday.

For information on locations, times, and how to set up an appointment, please visit https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/health/testing.php.

Any further updates will be posted to www.lsu.edu and LSU's official social media channels.