LSU to open 2023 season against Florida State in primetime on WBRZ

May 16, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - LSU Tiger football will be kicking off its 2023 season against Florida State during primetime on WBRZ. 

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 for the season opener, according to the official LSU Football Twitter. 

