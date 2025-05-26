Latest Weather Blog
LSU Tigers ready for NCAA Regional games at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Monday, ESPN announced the pairings for the upcoming NCAA Regional being hosted at Alex Box.
On Friday, LSU (43-14) will face off against Little Rock (24-32) at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The other matchup will be between Rhode Island (38-20) and Dallas Baptist University (40-16). This game will be at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Alex Box was secured as a location for the Regional after LSU baseball was given the No. 6 seed in the tournament.
If LSU wins the Regional, they will host a Super Regional the following weekend with the chance to head to the College World Series after that.
2025 NCAA BATON ROUGE REGIONAL SCHEDULE
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island – 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – TBD
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - TBD
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 - TBD
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 - TBD
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
