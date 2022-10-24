LSU Tigers dominate SEC weekly awards

After a convincing win over top 10-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday, a trio of LSU Tiger football players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performances.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after he helped score five touchdowns: three rushing, two passing. Daniels continued his hot streak of play accounting for 11 touchdowns in LSU's last two games. Daniels finished the game 21 of 28 throwing the ball for 248 yards and added 121 rushing yards.

Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the league’s defensive lineman of the week after he helped LSU put the clamps on an explosive Ole Miss offense. Wingo recorded seven tackles along with 1.5 sacks totaling 18 yards in losses. He also forced a fumble, batted down two passes and added a quarterback hurry as the Tigers limited the Rebels to a season-low 116 rushing yards.

Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins earned freshman of the week continues to demand playing time as he finished with five tackles, a sack for a six-yard loss, a pass break-up and two QB hurries. Perkins was called out by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as a difference maker in the post-game press conference.

LSU will enjoy and open date this weekend and then host Alabama in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.