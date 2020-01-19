56°
LSU Tiger Marching Band receive recognition for historic year

Saturday, January 18 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers aren't the only ones getting recognized for this historic season.

The LSU Tiger Marching Band received a round of applause for their outstanding work throughout the 2019 college football season during the LSU celebration ceremony that was held at PMAC on Jan. 18.

They gave their all to not only make sure the fans were hype for every game they also played a vital role in cheering on the LSU football team every step of the way.

Executive Director of the CFB Playoff, Bill Hancock recognized the marching band for their hard work and dedication.

