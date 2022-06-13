LSU tennis names Taylor Fogleman as new women's team head coach

Taylor Fogleman, who helped lead the University of Texas to national championships each of the past two seasons, has been named the head coach of the LSU Women’s Tennis program, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Monday.

Fogleman, the 2021 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year and a Louisiana native, returns to his home state after spending the last five seasons in Austin, including the last four as associate head coach.

“We’re happy to bring Taylor back home to Louisiana and confident he will transform our women’s tennis program into annual contenders for conference and national championships,” Woodward said. “As a player and as a coach, Taylor has performed at an elite level at every stop in his career, and he understands what it takes to bring out the best in student-athletes, in the classroom, in competition, and in the community. He brings our program a championship pedigree, an exceptional record as a recruiter, and a proven history of developing winners, on and off the court. We’re thrilled to welcome Taylor, Lindsey, and their family into the LSU community.”

“I am extremely grateful to President Tate, Scott Woodward, Stephanie Rempe, Verge Ausberry, and Matt Laborde for this incredible opportunity,” Fogleman said. “I am as much humbled as excited that they have entrusted me as Head Women’s Tennis Coach at LSU. Being born and raised in the state of Louisiana, this is a dream come true for me and my family. Our ever-present goal at LSU will be to develop student-athletes to become the best version of themselves as we pursue conference and national championships together. I cannot wait to get started. Geaux Tigers!”

At Texas, Fogleman proved to be one of the brightest talents in collegiate tennis coaching, recruiting a top-ranked class and helping transform the Longhorns into a national powerhouse. In 2020, he recruited the No. 1 class in the country, including 2022 Singles National Champion and ITA Player of the Year Peyton Stearns. Stearns, the top-ranked player in the 2020 class according to the Universal Tennis Ratings, was one of four top-10 talents Fogleman signed that season, including Charlotte Chavitipon (No. 3 UTR), Kylie Collins (No. 6), and Malaika Rapolu (No. 8). Under Fogleman’s tutelage, Stearns finished the 2022 season 33-2.

A 2005 graduate of Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Fogleman became a two-time first-team All-American at the University of North Carolina, where his ranking reached as high as No. 3 nationally in doubles and No. 30 in singles. A team captain in 2008-09, Fogleman reached the NCAA doubles quarterfinals in 2008 and the semifinals in 2009. He earned his degree in communications from UNC in 2009. He and his wife, Lindsay, have two children, Ben and Mae.