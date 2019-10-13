LSU takes down Florida 42-28 during roller-coaster game in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE - The build-up to this top ten SEC showdown has been warranted with the early play on the field as #5 LSU hosts #7 Florida.

Florida has answered every LSU uppercut with a steady succession of jabs to the ribs.

LSU's offense stuttered in their first possession of the game, but once they got the ball back for a second time there was little hesitation. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ripped off a 57 yard run up the middle on the Gator defense and Joe Burrow threw a strike to Ja'Marr for the nine yard touchdown.

Florida answered right back though with a huge conversion on third down as they marched down the field in a 12 play, 75 yard scoring series that was capped with a five yard touchdown toss to Trevon Grimes from quarterback Kyle Trask.

The LSU offense would get the ball back to start the second quarter of plan and a combination of run and pass plays would see the Tigers quickly roll down the field and pull ahead with a seven yard touchdown dart to Justin Jefferson from Burrow.

The Gators would gamble on 4th down at the one yard line and back-up quarterback Emory Jones would connect with Lamical Perine but only after LSU linebacker Patrick Queen had a chance at the interception.

Agian LSU wasted no time getting back into the endzone as Edwards-Helaire raced 39 yards for the go-ahead score to put LSU back on top 21-14.

But the Gators would strike once more before the end of the first half. With time winding down Trask connected with Van Jefferson for a six yard touchdown to once again tie the game, this time at 21-21.

