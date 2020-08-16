LSU Superfan, Colton Moore, to receive prayer gathering ahead of surgery

ALABAMA - A prayer event is being held for one of LSU and Coach O's biggest fans, Colton Moore.

The event is for a surgery Moore will have performed on him August 19.

The announcement came via Facebook. Family says the surgery is to wash out bad infections that's located in the Alabama native's back from another procedure he had in the first week of June.

People who attend is asked to wear a mask and social distance themselves.