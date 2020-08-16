93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Superfan, Colton Moore, to receive prayer gathering ahead of surgery

56 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, August 16 2020 Aug 16, 2020 August 16, 2020 12:52 PM August 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALABAMA - A prayer event is being held for one of LSU and Coach O's biggest fans, Colton Moore.

The event is for a surgery Moore will have performed on him August 19.

The announcement came via Facebook. Family says the surgery is to wash out bad infections that's located in the Alabama native's back from another procedure he had in the first week of June.

People who attend is asked to wear a mask and social distance themselves.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days