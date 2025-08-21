LSU students voice concerns over parking and housing ahead of the start of classes

BATON ROUGE - Several students on the LSU campus say they have been met with issues related to housing and parking, and classes haven't even started yet.

"Last night I was scrolling on TikTok and this girl was crying on my 'For You' page, and she just said they were sold out. I didn't believe her, so I logged into my parking portal and sure enough, commuter parking passes are completely sold out," Maloree Gibson said.

Maloree Gibson is a senior at LSU. She says that in all of her years as a student, she has never experienced sold out commuter parking passes.

"They didn't email us and let us know they were sold out or that there was a change this year; you have to get them on campus, and instead of online, which I think is kind of unfair," Gibson said.

Gibson says there is an alternative called "Park and Go", but she worries about how effective it'll be with the number of students who couldn't get a commuter parking pass.

"There's not going to be enough room for us, you know, it's going to be a cluster," Gibson said.

Among other campus issues, students say there is not enough housing available.

Crystal and Claudia are foreign exchange students from Australia who are spending a semester at LSU. They say their process to get housing has been a bit of a bumpy ride.

"I did email residential life, and they said that they just had an overflow of freshmen students, which is why we moved to The Ion," Crystal said.

The students say they were originally told they were going to be living in on-campus housing, but later found out that was not the case and they were assigned to a nearby apartment complex, The Ion, which they say is more expensive.

"We've had like a couple of roaches and whatnot, but we're just lucky to have a roof over our head," Claudia said.

Sophomores Leya and Gelila say they were also looking to live in on-campus housing for their second year of school.

"'Cause I never had rat problems, roach problems, or AC problems," Gelila said.

But, they say they were told there wasn't any more housing available, and they were recommended nearby apartments, like The Ion.

"We're trying to be upcoming successful people in this world, and this is what we're suffering to go through, and we pay so much money to be here; it doesn't make sense, " Gelila said.

We did reach out to LSU about the sold-out commuter passes and the housing issues, but we have not heard back yet.

We also reached out to Scion Group, the owners of The Ion, about pest control, and we are awaiting a response.