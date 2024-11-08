LSU students camp at The Quad in preparation for College GameDay

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, students were already setting up to camp out at The Quad at LSU ahead of ESPN's College GameDay.

For the students who were not planning to spend the night, many said they planned to get to The Quad at 5 a.m. or earlier, hours before GameDay's start time at 8 a.m. CT.

Sophomores Devyn Twillie and Hassan Mustafa said they were ready for College GameDay.

"We've got a tent, we've got some bug spray, we gonna get some food, some drinks and we'll make it through," Twillie said.

"I want to kick that field goal, I want to get the opportunity to win that money and see what happens," Mustafa said.

Some LSU classes even made GameDay part of the lesson.

"I'd like to give a little shout out to my teacher Dr. McCuller, she came out today with us instead of class," LSU Senior Miranda Chodzko said.

At the quad, people already started showing up with signs on Friday.

"My sign's already ready to go, it's sitting in my truck, all I got to do is hold it up proud," LSU Sophomore Branson Melancon said. "Duck season starts tomorrow, and it's the game, so it says 'I skipped duck season to watch LSU.' It's got a big duck on it."

LSU staff also said they are going to College GameDay. Dylan Deggs said he wants to be a part of Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest and said he knows exactly what he will do with the money.

"I would come on campus and be a student as soon as possible, I would pay for my tuition," Deggs said. "I would do almost anything to be an LSU student."