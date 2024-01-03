62°
LSU student shot, killed in Washington, D.C. on New Year's Day while visiting family
BATON ROUGE - An LSU freshman died after being shot in a hotel while attending a New Year's party in Washington D.C., according to the Washington Post.
Ashlei Hinds, 18, accompanied her friend to a party at an Embassy Suites hotel when a dispute involving people who crashed the party resulted in a gunshot that hit Hinds. Hinds was pronounced dead in a seventh-floor room, D.C police said.
Police arrested Jelani Cousin, 18, of Northeast Washington, and charged him with second-degree murder.
Hinds grew up in Maryland and graduated from Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, where she also served as student body president.
