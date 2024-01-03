62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU student shot, killed in Washington, D.C. on New Year's Day while visiting family

39 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2024 Jan 3, 2024 January 03, 2024 2:53 PM January 03, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to The Washington Post

BATON ROUGE - An LSU freshman died after being shot in a hotel while attending a New Year's party in Washington D.C., according to the Washington Post.

Ashlei Hinds, 18, accompanied her friend to a party at an Embassy Suites hotel when a dispute involving people who crashed the party resulted in a gunshot that hit Hinds. Hinds was pronounced dead in a seventh-floor room, D.C police said.

Police arrested Jelani Cousin, 18, of Northeast Washington, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Hinds grew up in Maryland and graduated from Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, where she also served as student body president. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days